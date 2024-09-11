Love for Crawford. Hope for Jacob

Pictured are Crawford Bryant’s friends and soccer teammates Eli Thebeau and Hayes van Breusegen who spoke at Crawford’s celebration of life service Thursday morning at Oerter Park.

Columbia continues to grapple with the loss of Crawford Bryant, a Columbia High School sophomore who tragically died in a Sept. 1 car crash.

As mourning for Crawford continues, the community has also shown support for Jacob Nelson, a CHS student who was critically injured in the same crash. Two other CHS students were in the crash but sustained only minor injuries.

A crowd of CHS students and staff along with many other members of the community gathered the day after the crash for a candlelight vigil last week.

Marching from Columbia Bath & Tennis Club near Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park to the Bryant’s home along Main Street, those who gathered tried to offer comfort to one another as they faced their loss.

Just as a tremendous crowd gathered to mourn Crawford last Monday, so too did the community come out to celebrate him the following Thursday.

Friends, family and others who new Crawford filled the bleachers and soccer field at Oerter Park for a celebration of life.

A number of those close to Crawford spoke during the event, with CHS soccer coach and Life Community Church Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating the ceremony.

He opened the ceremony succinctly.

“On behalf of the family, thank you for your love and support for this family,” Bridges said. “Today we will celebrate Crawford, but make no mistake about it, we don’t want to be here. This is hard.”

Bridges went on to share a number of anecdotes about Crawford, some of which came from him as Crawford’s soccer coach while others were shared by members of the family.

He spoke about how tough Crawford was, having broken his wrist during a ski trip only to get right back to skiing.

Bridges also highlighted Crawford’s sense of humor, with his literal nature and sarcasm.

The stories he told also emphasized his connection with his parents and siblings, from playing games to fond ribbing.

Ultimately, Bridges had high praise for Crawford.

“I get to talk about a young man that was so loved, so kind, so fun to watch on the field, so resilient,” Bridges said.

Two of Crawford’s friends and teammates also spoke about him, with Eli Thebeau offering an idea of Crawford’s character.

Thebeau joked about how Crawford was an exceptional athlete, though an injury Crawford gave him made it clear golf wasn’t his specialty.

He also praised Crawford for his kindness. Thebeau said his friend could see if someone was dealing with a problem just by looking at them.

Thebeau additionally noted how his family played a major role in the person Crawford was, with his siblings particularly building his character.

“When I hear the name Crawford, a lot of things come to mind, but there’s some that stick out more than others, like the way he lived his life without a care in the world or how he treated others so well,” Thebeau said.

Hayes van Breusegen followed Thebeau, recalling a particular anecdote of a recent soccer trip to Louisville, Ky.

In the hotel, Crawford was getting sprayed with water by some of his teammates, though he took the hazing positively, always keeping a smile on his face like he did so often in life.

Breusegen went on to speak about the need for faith when faced with this kind of loss, also stressing the importance of remembering Crawford and continuing the support for his family well beyond the coming days and weeks.

“Are we gonna be with them then?” Breusegen asked. “It’s so easy to be with each other now and to suffer with each other now, but what about three years from now, when his friends and his family are still suffering? Are we still gonna be there? Are we still gonna comfort one another then?”

Jim Thebeau, another of Crawford’s soccer coaches, also spoke about him.

In his speech, he described how he coached Crawford over eight years, appreciating how he developed as a player and brought great passion and determination to the field.

Jim also offered a glowing summary of Crawford’s character.

“I think I can speak for everyone here today in saying if you knew Crawford Bryant, you loved him,” Jim said. “And we’re all better people for having known him. We will never forget him, and we promise to remember what we loved about him most: his kindheartedness, his sense of humor, his innocence, his loving nature, his loyalty, his laughter, his friendship, his gentleness, his determination, his smile and his love for his family.”

Pictured is a memorial in tribute to Crawford Bryant at the site of the tragic Sept. 1 crash on Hanover Road that ended Crawford’s life and seriously injured fellow Columbia High School student Jacob Nelson.

With the community coming together to show love for Crawford, many also gathered to share hope for Jacob.

A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night on the CHS turf field, with several hundred in attendance.

First Baptist Church of Columbia Senior Pastor Jonathan Peters began the gathering.

“This community has experienced loss,” Peters said. “I appreciate the students being honest about that and being honest about their pain and wrestling with pain. I’m grateful that there’s places here not only in our school but in our community and faith groups that are available to you, and I would encourage you to take that opportunity that if you are wrestling with anything it’s OK, and there are many people that would be glad to sit and listen and visit with you.”

A CHS student then led in singing a worship song, after which community members were invited to pray for Jacob.

Peters began the time of prayer.

“The prayer that we need to pray for Jacob is that God would wake him up. He’s in a tough spot, but we need every part of Jacob to arise,” Peters began. “We need his brain to wake up, specifically, and for his body to respond to all signals that his brain is going to give out.”

Several parents spoke during the gathering. Many spoke directly to the Nelson family, saying the entire community was in their hearts and prayers. Many also prayed and shared Bible verses.

“Sorry, my hands are shaking,” one parent said, referring to her notes. “I want to pray Psalms 107:19-20. ‘Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them out of their distresses. He sent his word and healed them.’”

Another parent, whose son is on the Columbia Ice Eagles Hockey Club with Jacob, shared a story about Jacob’s father, who came to a hockey practice last week.

“What (Jacob’s father Craig) said was, ‘It’s been a hard week for the whole community… but this is a lot for teenagers,’” she said. “It’s hard. It’s hard for adults to comprehend all of this,” urging anyone who needs to seek help to find someone they feel comfortable speaking with.

A handful of students also spoke.

One female student had a particularly poignant request.

“I didn’t get to know (Jacob) very well,” she began, “But even so, I pray for his full restoration. I pray for you (God) to not have another child join you in Heaven. Not today, not tomorrow, not for this boy. Please, return him to his family.”

Peters then asked the group to join him in praying a four-word prayer similar to one Moses prayed: “Please, God. Heal. Please.”

The prayer was repeated over and over, growing louder each time until Peters asked the crowd to thank God for hearing their prayer.

One of the final speakers urged the community to remain united during the difficult time.

“We have to see each other,” he began. “So, my challenge to us is that when we leave here, we continue to commit to pray, that this isn’t just a few minutes of our time… and that we are people who speak positive things.”