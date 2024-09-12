I-255 repairs in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement repairs on southbound I-255 between Route 15 and Route 157 in St. Clair County will require lane closures over several weekends.

Throughout construction, at least one lane will remain open at all times, IDOT said.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, weather permitting, the two left lanes of southbound I-255 between Route 15 and Route 157 will be closed. One of the southbound lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.