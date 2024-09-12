I-255 repairs in St. Clair County

Republic-Times- September 12, 2024

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement repairs on southbound I-255 between Route 15 and Route 157 in St. Clair County will require lane closures over several weekends.

Throughout construction, at least one lane will remain open at all times, IDOT said.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, weather permitting, the two left lanes of southbound I-255 between Route 15 and Route 157 will be closed. One of the southbound lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Vehicle strikes power pole near Maeystown

September 15, 2024

I-255 crash near JB Bridge injures 3

September 15, 2024

Vehicle rollover in Columbia

September 13, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MCEC Web