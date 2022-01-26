Locals playing college soccer

A rich tradition of success in high school soccer has carried on to the college ranks, as several young men made contributions last year at various levels of competition.

Justin Kohler

At the NCAA Division III level, Waterloo High School graduate Justin Kohler enjoyed a stellar senior season at Webster University. He started all 22 games for the Gorloks in the central midfield and was a key player on a team who finished with a school record 18 wins on the year. He finished the season with five goals and six assists and was named First Team-All SLIAC for the second straight season and was named to the SLIAC All-Academic Team. This was the second time in his career Kohler was named Second Team All-Region.

Also in Division III, WHS grads Hayden Reese and Kyle Stewart play for Blackburn College. Reese, a sophomore midfielder, started 20 games and recorded five goals (three game-winners) and nine assists for the 12-9 Beavers. Stewart, a freshman midfielder, played in 21 games (19 starts) and scored three goals with one assist.

Another Division III soccer player is Gibault graduate Adam Stearns, who played seven games (124 minutes) as a junior defender at Dominican University, which went 13-4-2.

Karson Huels

A couple of recent Gibault grads are playing at the NCAA Division II level.

At McKendree University, Gibault’s Karson Huels played in 17 games, logging 1,515 minutes and recording an assist as a junior midfielder for the 8-5-4 Bearcats.

At Lindenwood University, Gibault’s Logan Doerr played in 10 games (two starts) as a sophomore midfielder for the 6-7-3 Lions.

At the NAIA level, Gibault grad Carlos Simoni of Brazil is playing at Williams Baptist University. He played in 11 games (two starts) as a sophomore midfielder for the 9-6-2 Eagles.

Two locals recently played at the junior college level for Southwestern Illinois College.

Gibault grad Gavin Kohnz played in eight games (two starts) as a defenseman and Dupo’s Daniel Tercero Khoury played in 13 games (two starts) at midfielder.