Hall of Fame nods for Vogel, Roy

The Greater St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame recently announced its Class of 2022 inductees, which includes longtime Waterloo High School and Waterloo Junior High School head coach Mark Vogel as well as former WHS and college baseball standout Mike Roy.

Vogel and Roy will be inducted April 14 at the Sheraton Chalet Hotel at Westport.

In 28 seasons as head coach for WHS varsity baseball, Vogel has amassed 535 wins and played in multiple state tournaments.

In 31 seasons as WJHS baseball coach, Vogel has won more than 500 games and captured three Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state titles.

Vogel was inducted into the Mon-Clair Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2019.

He was also a member of the 1984 WHS baseball team that played in the state tournament. That team was inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

Roy, also a member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame, starred in baseball and basketball for the Bulldogs before playing college baseball at McKendree, SWIC (formerly BAC) and Western Kentucky.

While at SWIC, Roy was selected to the NJCAA All-American Team in 1983.

At WKU, he was selected to the Sun Belt Conference Team in 1984 and 1985. Roy holds the WKU record for games played in a season (63) and ranks in the top five in home runs in a season (21) and career home runs (35).

He hit .356 with 21 home runs during his senior season at WKU.

Roy, who now works as a financial advisor and resides in Eureka, Mo., went on to play minor league baseball in the Minnesota Twins farm system.

Roy was inducted into the Mon-Clair League Hall of Fame in 2000. He won league batting titles in 1987 and 1988.