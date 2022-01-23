Eagles win another tourney

Pictured is the Columbia High School basketball squad after winning the Okawville Invitational Tournament on Saturday night.

The Columbia High School boys basketball team won its second tournament title of the season this weekend at Okawville.

The Eagles (16-6) downed Marquette on Saturday night, 37-33, in the championship game of the Okawville Invitational Tournament. Columbia also defeated Marquette to win the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

A 14-5 second quarter run was key in Saturday’s victory. Dylan Murphy and Glenn Powers led the Eagles with 12 points each on the night.

On Friday night, Columbia faced Monroe County rival Gibault in the tourney. The Eagles emerged victorious, 37-32. The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter.

Sam Donald led the Eagles with 14 points, with Murphy adding 10 points. Dominic Voegele made six steals.

Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 10 points.

Gibault (15-6) bounced back from Friday’s loss to defeat Highland in the tourney’s third place game on Saturday, 61-46.

Hanvey and Kaden Augustine were both selected to the all-tournament team, joining Columbia’s Murphy and Donald. Powers was chosen as Most Valuable Defender at the tourney.

Gibault plays Tuesday at Freeburg.

Columbia will tangle with another Monroe County rival, Waterloo, on Tuesday night.

Waterloo (13-9) closed out Sparta Mid-Winter Classic play with a 45-42 loss to Steeleville on Saturday night. The Bulldogs previously defeated Steeleville by the same 45-42 score on Jan. 12.

The ‘Dogs trailed 9-2 after one quarter but were down just 21-19 at halftime.

On Friday, Waterloo won 48-31 over Trico. Alex Stell scored 15 points and Logan Calvert scored 14 points for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Calvert was named to the all-tourney team.

The next game for Waterloo is a home contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against rival Columbia.

Valmeyer (2-17) dropped a 65-46 contest at New Athens on Friday. Jordan McSchooler led the Pirates with 16 points and 11 rebounds.