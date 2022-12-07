Locals named State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission recently announced the latest students earning State Scholars distinction.

The students are selected annually based on ACT or SAT exams and sixth semester class rank and are recognized for their exceptional academic achievement.

The most recent honorees have an expected graduation date during the 2023-24 school year. The scholars rank in approximately the top 10 percent of graduates from Illinois high schools.

Local students named as Illinois State Scholars from Waterloo High School are Eleanor Bartosik, Emily Biffar, Ella Brumley, Nathan Chitty, Jonathan Duvall, Kailyn Gotto, Molly Grohmann, Norah Gum, Lilly Heck, Anne Hicks, Rylee Ivers, Megan Jung, Maxwell Mitchell, Lillian Prather, Kylie Ridgeway, Sean Ridgeway, Isabella Schmidt, Joseph Schwartz, Norah Scott, Morgan Stratton, Kaitlyn Warden, Lucy Weber and Emma Wittenauer.

From Columbia High School, Bradley Benard, Max Barthel, Braden Bergmann, Joseph Caya, Emma Ebner, Olivia Elie, Alyssa Eynon, Dallas Forgy, Lindsay Glover, Madison Groom, Karsen Jany, Kayla Juelfs, Paige Knight, Addison Miller, Evelyn Moore, Samuel Muren, Brooklyn Oestreich, Nolan Pashia, Calvin Range, Paxton Reed, Natalie Sturm, Kate Toenjes, Breyn Vogt and Drake Wittenbrink are named.

Scholars from Gibault Catholic High School are Maria Biske, Jacob Durrer, Ben Haney, Aidan Murphy, Nate Nevois, Noah Rutkowski, Emma Schmidt, Drew Schmoll and Sydney Wahle.

Valmeyer students Jayna Krekel, Harrison Miller and Lillian Roever and Dupo High School student Ben Ngotsouvanh also earned the honor.