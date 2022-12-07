FNB completes bank buy

First National Bank of Waterloo announced that its parent company, First Waterloo Bancshares, Inc., has acquired the outstanding shares of common stock of Village Bancshares in St. Libory.

The transaction closed Nov. 30.

“The Village Bank is a strong strategic and cultural fit for us and I am truly excited about the positive impact our combined company will have in the St. Libory, New Athens and Marissa communities. Together, we have the capabilities and scale with a community-based model to help us better serve new and existing customers, businesses, and communities. We believe that we are stronger together,” said Rick Parks, President and CEO of First National Bank of Waterloo.

First National Bank of Waterloo has 13 banking centers in central and southern Illinois, serving customers in Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Effingham, Stewardson, Dupo, Smithton, Collinsville, Maryville and Swansea.

The Village Bank has three banking centers in St. Clair County and is serving customers in St. Libory, Marissa and New Athens.

For more information on First National Bank of Waterloo, visit fnbwaterloo.bank.