Locals hooping it up in college

Pictured are locals playing college basketball this winter, from left, Bri Baldridge, Sam Lindhorst, Kaden Augustine and Ty Lenhardt.

There are a number of former high school standouts from this area playing basketball in college this winter.

Here’s a roundup of local college hoopsters.

Columbia High School graduate Dylan Murphy is a sophomore at St. Leo University in Florida. The 6-foot-7 shooter has scored three points in three games of action at the NCAA Division II school, which is 7-7 on the season.

Gibault Catholic High School grad Kaden Augustine is a sophomore at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season in 11 games (all starts) for Fontbonne (4-7), which competes in NCAA Division III athletics.

Kaden’s brother Kanen Augustine, also a Gibault grad, is a 5-foot-10 freshman member of the hoops squad at Monmouth College (8-4). He’s not yet seen action this season for the DIII school located west of Peoria.

Waterloo High School grad Ty Lenhardt is a key member of the Illinois College basketball team in Jacksonville this season. The 6-foot-4 sophomore is averaging nearly nine points per game in 13 games (three starts) for the Blueboys (9-4), who also compete at the DIII level. Lenhardt is shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range.

Yet another local hoopster playing at the DIII level is CHS grad Glenn Powers. The 6-foot-2 junior is a member of the hoops team at Millikin University in Decatur. He has not yet seen action this season for the 8-4 squad.

The last local men’s hoopster to highlight is Gibault grad Kameron Hanvey. He’s a 5-foot-11 sophomore at Blackburn University in Carlinville. Hanvey has played in 11 games this season for the Beavers (1-10), averaging four points per contest. Blackburn also competes at the DIII level.

In women’s college basketball, there are five locals performing well for their respective schools.

At the NCAA Division II level, WHS grad Norah Gum is putting up solid numbers at Missouri S&T in Rolla. The 6-foot-tall sophomore is averaging 10.1 points per game and has started all 10 games this winter for the Miners (8-2). One of the top players in WHS history, she’s shooting 79 percent from the free-throw line.

Another local hoops legend is Gibault grad Ashlyn Wightman, who is a 6-foot-tall senior at Illinois College (4-9). Already the all-time leader in blocks for the DIII program, Wightman is closing in on 1,000 career points scored. She’s averaging 10.4 points and two blocks per contest in 13 games played.

A former teammate of Gum at WHS, Sam Lindhorst is shining for Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. She leads the undefeated Loggers in scoring at 14.4 points per game in 14 games played (all starts). Lincoln Land competes at the junior college level of athletics.

Another former Gibault hoops standout is Briana Baldridge, who is a 5-foot-8 freshman at Principia College near Alton. In eight games played so far for the DIII school, she’s scored two points this season for the Panthers (7-4).

A former teammate of Baldridge at Gibault is Kailynne Small, who finished her high school days at University City before joining the roster at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. The 5-foot-10 freshman is averaging nearly five points per game in 15 games played at SWIC (11-5), which competes at the junior college level.