Boys hoopsters keep battling

Waterloo’s Alex Stell finishes a dunk during a win over rival Columbia during the recent Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

The local high school boys basketball squads are going to the rim entering 2024.

Waterloo (14-2) will try to extend its winning streak to 15 games as it takes on Highland this Thursday. Then it takes on Cahokia at home this coming Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-10 senior Alex Stell, who is scoring 22.6 points per game, is leading the St. Louis area in rebounding at 14.2 per game, and is averaging 3.4 blocks per game.

Columbia (11-4) lost to Principia at the Highland Shootout on Saturday night, 76-35.

Eddie Smajic led the Eagles with 14 points. A junior transfer from Vianney, Smajic surpassed 1,000 career points scored.

Brody Landgraf added 11 points.

Columbia plays Friday night at Freeburg.

Sam Donald, a 6-foot-8 senior, leads in scoring this season at 15.7 points per game in addition to collecting seven rebounds per contest.

Smajic is averaging 12 points per game.

Gibault (3-10) ended its Mater Dei holiday tournament run with a 49-38 win over McCluer last Monday. Ryan Biffar led the Hawks with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Holston added 13 points.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Wesclin before hosting Steeleville this Friday and Civic Memorial on Saturday for its Hall of Fame induction night.

Biffar leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 10.7 points per game.

Valmeyer (6-7) is trying to get back to .500.

The Pirates lost 70-44 to New Athens on Friday.

The Pirates, led by Aiden Crossin and Landon Roy, play Friday at Lebanon.

Dupo (1-8) won its first game in nearly two years at the Piasa Southwestern Holiday Tournament.

On Dec. 27, the Tigers won 71-66 over Southern Illinois Edwardsville University Charter in overtime.

Dupo is set to play Thursday at McKinley.

Leading the way in scoring this season for Dupo is Kaden Scheppelman.