Local hoopsters open strong in regionals

Columbia’s Glenn Powers is fouled as he makes a shot during the third quarter of Saturday’s regional contest against Wesclin. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault boys hoops squads all posted victories Saturday in the first round of regional play.

In the Class 3A Centralia Regional, Waterloo (18-14) won 68-59 at home over Carbondale. The Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the buzzer Friday night at Highland to close out the regular season – and lost 6-foot-7 freshman Alex Stell to an ankle injury in the process.

Still, Waterloo clawed out a 28-26 halftime edge against the Terriers’ full-court press. After three quarters, Waterloo’s lead was 42-38.

The Bulldogs were up 61-54 with one minute remaining, and made crucial free throws down the stretch to claim victory. For the game, Waterloo shot 78 percent from the charity stripe.

Ty Lenhardt scored 27 points and Logan Calvert added 19 points for Waterloo, which next plays at Centralia on Wednesday night. Centralia is 26-3 on the season.

This is Waterloo’s first 18-win season since 2007. First year head coach Allen Siedle was a member of that squad.

In the Class 2A Wesclin Regional, Columbia (23-8) used a couple of key scoring runs to soar past Wesclin at home, 61-42.

The Eagles trailed 14-11 after the first quarter, but got things going in the second frame. A Sam Donald bucket put them up 17-16 with 5:15 remaining before halftime. That was followed by a Glenn Powers basket, after which Dylan Murphy nailed a three-pointer. In a flash, Columbia led 22-16 with just less than four minutes left in the first half. Columbia led 26-21 at halftime.

The Eagles came out of the gate on fire to start the second half, going on an 11-0 run. Powers and Jack Steckler made three-pointers, then Powers made a bucket while fouled and converted the three-point play. Dom Voegele got into the act, and Columbia was suddenly up 37-21.

Columbia never looked back from there, advancing to a Wednesday night showdown with Mater Dei (19-11) at Wesclin.

Steckler led the Eagles with 18 points, followed by Powers with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Donald added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

In the Class 1A Gibault Regional, the host Hawks had no trouble in their first round matchup against Lebanon, winning 64-24.

Gibault (20-9) will now host Catholic rival Father McGivney (16-15) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Hawks led 16-0 after the first quarter Saturday night and never relented. Owen Scherff and Jude Green each scored 13, while Kaden Augustine added 11 points. Green also pulled down 16 rebounds.

Father McGivney advanced via a 70-47 victory at Valmeyer (3-22) on Saturday. Also in the Gibault Regional, Lovejoy (9-16) downed Dupo (6-17) by the count of 63-44.

