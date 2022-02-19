WHS girls hoops falls just short of regional crown

Waterloo senior Ellie Schwehr is sandwiched between two Triad defenders during Friday’s regional championship game. (John Spytek photo)

The Waterloo High School girls basketball team was seeking the program’s first regional championship Friday night at Triad.

It looked like the Bulldogs were well on their way to making history, but the Knights ultimately had other plans.

Waterloo’s season ended in heartbreak, as Triad won 55-53 in overtime.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 10-2 run, and back-to-back three-pointers put them up 25-12 early in the second quarter. Waterloo led 34-22 at halftime, stunning Triad’s home crowd.

The Knights were able to convert some points off turnovers in the second half, however, climbing back into the game. Waterloo’s lead wss whittled to 43-36 entering the final frame.

Triad continued its momentum, energized by its crowd, to trim Waterloo’s lead to 43-41 midway through the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs looked out of gas at the end of regulation, which ended in a 45-45 tie.

The Knights emerged victorious in OT, ending Waterloo’s season at 25-7. That is the most wins in a season for any WHS girls hoops squad.

Triad (21-9) won three of four regular season matchups between the conference rivals despite shooting just 2-for-19 from three-point range and 9-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Sam Lindhorst led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Norah Gum added 18 points. Both are juniors and will return next season for first-year head coach Jake Schneider – most likely with chips on their shoulders from this bitter defeat.