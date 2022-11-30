Lead Heads keep shooting 

Pictured are members of the Waterloo Lead Heads youth shooting group during a recent awards night.

Another season has come to a close for the Waterloo Lead Heads, a local shooting team that allows youngsters to compete in a variety of skill events.

According to Lead Heads coach Wayne Goudey, the program had another solid season – continuing a trend that’s been going for several years now.

Among the Lead Heads’ many standout shooters, Goudey pointed to Braden Touchette, who brought home two first place trophies at the recent Amateur Trapshooting Association AIM State Shoot.

In addition, Goudey noted that Gavin Kloth placed second at the Southern Illinois Youth Sport Shooting Association Spring Shoot, and Alex Gummersheimer took second at the ATA AIM Regional Shoot.

Goudey further spoke on the team’s general positive performance, citing a first place finish in the open class of the SIYSSA Spring Shoot and the accomplished shooting of the team’s newest members who are 10 and 11 years old.

While Goudey said the exact number of members can change through the year, the Lead Heads consist of a small group of young shooting enthusiasts from the area who range from grades 6-12.

Goudey himself joined the group as head coach relatively recently, taking the reins from A.J. Wessel, who started the organization.

He spoke about his satisfaction overseeing the team and seeing just how successful it has managed to become.

“I’ve enjoyed it probably more than I have shooting,” Goudey said. “And the reason is seeing all the smiles on these kids’ faces. Some of these kids don’t have a sport that they can do in school, but as a team factor, they get to be a team of some kind in the shooting world, and when they get a trophy, they just light up.”

Goudey added he was grateful for Ken Valentine, a long-time supporter of the Lead Heads who Goudey said has graciously supplied targets and a place to practice for the group.

“Without Kenny, I don’t think this organization would grow or would even be in existence, because he’s such a champion for helping kids out,” Goudey said.

Valentine also spoke about the Lead Heads and their success over the years.

“They have progressed very well,” Valentine said. “We’ve had a lot of good shooters. Of course, we haven’t had a championship team yet even though we’ve had some that have won some individual competitions, but they’ve done very well and the talent of the shooters seems to get better every year.”

Scott Goeddel is the father of Noah, another young member of the Lead Heads. Goeddel said his son – who is currently in seventh grade – has long had an interest in the outdoors and shooting.

Goeddel said that ever since he encountered the Lead Heads at a JAKES Day event and decided to join, Noah’s interest in shooting has grown tremendously. He’s particularly drawn to the teamwork that comes with the group.

“He enjoys the camaraderie of the people, and he’s not a big basketball or baseball player,” Goeddel said. “He enjoys those sports but this is his cup of tea. He really enjoys the outdoors, and he just enjoys firearms in general.”

Goeddel said he has come to get a sense of community from his son’s participation in the Lead Heads, as the competitions the group attends help him connect with other parents and family members.

“Honestly, I love going to the competitions with the families,” Goeddel said. “I mean, we all sit together, it’s very family oriented.”

While this year’s season is over for the Lead Heads, they’ll be returning soon with Goudey coaching for still another year.

Though he said he’s getting on in age, Goudey is still keen to help watch over the team for as long as he can.

“As far as me being in it, I plan on it,” Goudey said. “It’s just as you get older you can’t say that you’re gonna do it year after year after year, but I plan on it.”

For more information on the Waterloo Lead Heads, visit waterlooleadheads.weebly.com.