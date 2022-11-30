Girls hoopsters start strong

Waterloo senior Norah Gum is averaging 23 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.

All five high school girls basketball teams in the Republic-Times coverage area are at .500 or better in the early going, with some star players shining bright.

Gibault is off to a 6-0 start, which includes recent wins over New Athens, Marissa and Chester.

The Hawks won 60-40 at New Athens on Monday, led by junior guard Kailynne Small. She poured in 24 points, dished out five assists and blocked four shots. Alma Freixes Sanchez added 11 points for Gibault.

On Tuesday, Gibault won 50-44 over Chester. Small had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kamille Grohmann added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks posted a 52-28 victory at home over Marissa. Small scored 12 points with six assists and four steals.

Small is averaging 17 points per game so far this season.

Gibault hosted Chester on Tuesday and plays Dec. 7 at Red Bud.

Waterloo (4-2) dropped two recent contests against tough opponents.

On Monday, Waterloo lost to undefeated Highland, 60-54, despite leading 14-11 after the first quarter. Norah Gum scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sam Lindhorst added 13 points.

On Saturday, Waterloo lost 55-39 to Mater Dei in the Metro East Lutheran Showcase. The Bulldogs were outscored 30-19 in the second half.

Gum again led the way with 24 points. She is averaging 23 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest this season.

Lindhorst is averaging 10.6 points and four steals per game for the Bulldogs, who won 60-20 over Red Bud on Tuesday and play Thursday at Triad.

Columbia (2-2) won 47-43 at home over Jerseyville last Tuesday. Karsen Jany scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Sam Schmuke added 13 points.

Jany is averaging 16 points, 9.3 rebounds and three steals per contest this season for the Eagles, who host Wood River on Thursday and Mascoutah this Saturday.

Valmeyer (2-2) hosts New Athens this Thursday. Brooke Miller leads the Pirates with averages of 12.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.25 blocks per game.

Avery Proffer is averaging 10.3 points per game for Valmeyer.

Dupo (2-2) lost 51-48 in overtime to Red Bud last Monday.

T’Yonna Burris is averaging nearly 11 points per game this season to lead the Tigers, who host Marissa on Thursday, play Saturday at Lebanon and host KIPP-St. Louis on Monday.