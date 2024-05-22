Lawsuit in tavern incident

Republic-Times- May 22, 2024

A local man is suing a woman and a downtown Waterloo tavern following an alleged incident that occurred last May. 

James B. Menard, 60, of Valmeyer, filed suit May 9 in Monroe County Circuit Court for assault and negligence in connection with a May 13, 2023, incident at Outsider tavern, 104 S. Market Street, Waterloo. 

The filing alleges Lyn Falk Ahne, 52, of Waterloo, harassed, attempted to kiss, then “became physical” with Menard and other patrons before striking Menard in the face and head with a cell phone, “causing him to suffer serious and permanent personal injury” to his head, jaw, mouth and ears.

Outsider is named in the civil suit for negligence and violation of the Dram Shop Act, insomuch as the tavern allegedly failed to monitor and supervise activity or provide adequate security. 

The filing also alleged “it was reasonably foreseeable to Outsider that Falk would violently attack other patrons, including the plaintiff.”

Menard is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for medical bills and pain and suffering as a result of the incident.  

