Burglary arrest for CPD

Scott L. Badgley

A Missouri man was charged recently in connection with a February burglary in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department said Scott L. Badgley, 54, of Warrenton, Mo., was charged with two felony counts of burglary.

The charges stem from a break-in and burglary to a 2014 GMC truck parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Briar Lake Place in Columbia. In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, the CPD said expensive tools were stolen from the truck.

Police collected evidence and performed an extensive neighborhood canvass.

“Several residents were able to provide camera security footage which significantly aided the Columbia Police Department with this investigation,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Recently, Badgley was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for similar crimes in that area and is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

Badgley will be transferred to the Monroe County Jail on the local charges.

“I would like to commend everyone who assisted with this investigation to include Columbia police officers, dispatchers, detectives, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Edwardsville Police Department, Glen Carbon Police Department, and the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office,” Donjon said. “An additional note of gratitude to the Columbia residents who provided surveillance footage which led to Badgley’s eventual arrest and charges.”