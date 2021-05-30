Sugar Spring Ranch destroyed by fire

Pictured is the scene of an early Sunday morning structure fire at 1385 Centerville Road in Columbia. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Several area departments assisted Columbia in responding to a fully involved structure fire early Sunday morning at Sugar Spring Ranch, 1385 Centerville Road.

The 8,000-square-foot barn used for weddings and other special events was ablaze upon firefighter arrival about 6:40 a.m. The structure, which burned completely to the ground, was not occupied during the incident.

“Flames were already shooting through the roof and all the windows when we got there,” Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger said. “There was really no reason to go inside. It was a defensive attack for us.”

A neighbor saw smoke and called 911 to alert the fire department. Neighbors reported hearing some sort of explosion around the time of the fire. Roediger said the explosion likely came from compressed air tanks used for fountain soda in the venue’s kitchen area.

The venue, which opened earlier this year, hosted a wedding Saturday night, Roediger said, adding that the last employee left from the building about 1 or 2 a.m.

Sugar Spring Ranch did not yet have a sprinkler system fully installed, Roediger said. It is believed the venue was planning to have that completed this coming Tuesday.

Per an agreement with the county as part of a temporary occupancy permit granted for Sugar Spring Ranch until the fire suppression system was operational, the Columbia Fire Department had a truck and manpower in the parking lot during all events.

Roediger said that was the case for Saturday night’s event, with the fire truck departing from Sugar Spring Ranch about 11 p.m.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to assist in an investigation. Roediger would not speculate on a cause of the fire due to the massive damage caused by the blaze.

Assisting Columbia at the scene were the Millstadt, Waterloo, Smithton, Hecker and Cahokia fire departments, with Dupo standing by at Columbia’s fire station. Roediger estimated about 50-60 firefighters participated in the incident.

Sugar Spring Ranch posted about the fire Sunday on its Facebook page:

“We are deeply saddened to report our beautiful wedding and event venue was completely destroyed by a fire earlier this morning. As horrible as it was to watch our dream burn, our thoughts immediately turned to our clients. We have become so close with them and seeing the excitement on their faces motivated us every day to make everything perfect. We are truly disheartened to impact your special day. We are obviously in shock and doing our best to process everything. We will be reaching out to all of you very soon. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the great people that came together and created this amazing place. These folks poured their heart and soul into it and we are extremely grateful for them. We also sincerely thank all of you that have reached out and offered thoughts and prayers. The entire Sugar Spring family is humbled by the overwhelming support. We will be back.”

