Large crowd sees packed Figure 8 field

Large car winner Jeremy Robert Queen Sophia Dell with mini car winners Chas Dickerson and Jeremy Walker

A capacity crowd packed the grandstands to watch one of the larger fields ever compete in Wednesday’s Figure 8 Race at the Monroe County Fair in Waterloo.

With 86 total entries between the small car, large car and truck demolition derby classes, the engine revving action lasted until after midnight.

The mini car class had 71 total entries and was broken down into seven heats and three consolation races prior to its feature. In the end, Chas Dickerson of Waterloo and rider Jeremy Walker emerged victorious in their silver 55c car.

The most exciting heats in this class were the third heat and final consolation heat. The third heat featured multiple collisions as cars crossed in the middle of their figure eight formations. The third consolation race had two stoppages due to overturned cars. The second car flipping, involving driver John Busch, looked particularly scary but Busch was uninjured. The first stoppage came after Bobby Bierman of Red Bud flipped his car.

The large car class featured 13 total entries and was broken up into two heats and a feature. The first place winner when that was all said and done was Jeremy Robert of Modoc in his 11x entry with rider Aaron Cheek.

Closing out the night was a truck demolition derby with only two entries. This event lasted slightly more than two minutes, as winner Glenn Lutman of Ellis Grove and his 42 truck drove opponent Blake Ruckhaber of Waterloo backwards into the corner and over the concrete barrier to end it.

