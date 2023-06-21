Lane closure south of Hecker

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a lane closure will be encountered on Route 159 about three miles south of Hecker at Prairie Du Long Creek beginning June 21.

One lane of traffic will be maintained by using temporary traffic signals.

This lane closure is necessary to allow IDOT to complete critical deck repairs on this structure. It is estimated that all work will be completed by July 27.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, IDOT said the use of alternate routes should be considered.