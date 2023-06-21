West Nile detected in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public that along with the start of summer, mosquito season is getting underway in Illinois ,and positive batches of West Nile virus have been reported in four counties around the state – including nearby St. Clair County.

The reminder comes as public health officials are highlighting the importance of taking action to “Fight the Bite.”

While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year, there were 34 human cases (which are significantly under-reported) and eight deaths attributed to the disease in the state in 2022, the most in any year since 2018, when there were 17 deaths.

A total of 10 batches of mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile virus have been reported this year in Cook, LaSalle, Morgan and St. Clair counties.

Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes lab tests for mosquito batches, dead birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms.

People who see a sick or dead crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local county or city health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

The number for the Monroe County Health Department is 618-939-3871.