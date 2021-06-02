Lakers off to 4-0 start

Valmeyer shortstop Cole Juelfs fields a grounder during a recent game. The Lakers are off to a 4-0 start this season.

All is well in Valmeyer as the Lakers are 4-0 to start the Mon-Clair League baseball season.

The Lakers, donning uniforms bearing the name Boog on their hats and jerseys, are playing the 2021 season in memory of longtime manager Dennis “Boog” Pieper, who passed away in November at the age of 73.

Valmeyer hosted the Millstadt Green Machine at Dennis Pieper Field on Sunday, winning 7-1 and 3-0.

Easton Wallace, Matt Reinholz, Riley McCarthy and Trevor Davis all had two hits each for the Lakers, with Davis driving in three runs.

Veteran shortstop Tony Kossina had two hits for the Green Machine.

In game two, the score remained 0-0 through four innings before Valmeyer plated two runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth.

Logan Mueth, formerly of the Waterloo Millers, had three hits for Valmeyer. Davis, another former Miller, added a hit and two RBIs.

Valmeyer pitching was dominant on this day, with southpaws Philip Reinhardt and Jakob Rhoderick holding the Millstadt bats at bay. Reinhardt has two wins and 10 strikeouts already on the season.

Reinholz leads the league with eight hits and Wallace is tops with five runs in the early going.

Valmeyer will try to keep the undefeated record intact when it hosts the Belleville Rockies (1-3) for two this Sunday afternoon at Borsch Park.

Millstadt (2-2) plays a Sunday doubleheader at home against the Waterloo Millers (1-3).

In another Monroe Division showdown on Sunday, the Millers split a doubleheader with Belleville.

Waterloo lost the first game, 9-8. Rockies leadoff hitter Pat Gaul scored four runs. He leads the league with three stolen bases.

Braeden Dobbs of Jackson, Mo., who plays for Fontbonne University, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for the Millers.

In game two, Millers pitcher Jeremy Isenman of Arnold, Mo., who plays at Maryville University, pitched five shutout innings and Ben Klostermeier added two more shutout innings in a 6-0 victory. They held the Rockies to three hits.

Keegan Baxmeyer went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored and Tom Purschke of Oakville, Mo., went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Waterloo’s hitting attack.

Purschke and Adam Goss lead the Millers with four RBIs on the season.

In St. Clair Division action, the St. Louis Printers and St. Louis Spikes split a Sunday doubleheader, as did the Cape Girardeau Capahas and league newcomer Southeast Missouri Tropics.

The Capahas and Tropics are both 3-1 on the season. The Printers and Spikes are both 1-3.