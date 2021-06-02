Soccer squads set for sectionals

Waterloo’s Payton Richter, a sophomore, leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 12 goals and an assist.

The girls soccer postseason got off to a thrilling start Tuesday.

In Class 1A, Gibault (6-9-2) and Columbia (9-6) are both in the Pinckneyville Sectional along with Althoff, Breese Central, Mater Dei, Freeburg, Salem, Anna-Jonesboro, Mt. Carmel, Harrisburg, Pinckneyville, Murphysboro and Metropolis.

Gibault, which closed its regular season with a 4-0 loss last Tuesday at Marquette, opened postseason play Tuesday at Breese Central, winning 2-1 in penalty kicks. The teams had split their two regular season matches.

The star for the Hawks in Tuesday’s win was senior goalkeeper Maddie Davis. In addition to making 25 saves in the match, first-year Gibault girls soccer head coach John Reyes called on her to be the fifth shooter for the Hawks in PKs. After making an amazing save in the fourth round, Davis connected on her PK to win the game.

The Hawks are led in scoring this season by Brooke Biffar (five goals, three assists) and Ward (six goals, two assists). Davis, who will play at Western Kentucky University, has made 237 saves in net.

Gibault now faces a tough Althoff squad in Belleville on Friday. The Hawks lost 1-0 at Althoff (16-2) on April 30.

Columbia, which closed its regular season with a 4-1 win last Tuesday over Breese Central, opens postseason play at home against Salem at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Eagles are led in scoring by Maddie Mauch (11 goals, four assists) and Alexa Hildebrand (seven goals, two assists).

With wins, the teams would next play Friday. Columbia hosts the supersectional on June 15.

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team closed out the regular season with its fourth straight win, 4-1 over Civic Memorial on Friday.

Payton Richter notched two goals for the Bulldogs (11-6-2), who are 7-0-1 in their past nine matches.

Richter, a sophomore, leads Waterloo in scoring this season with 12 goals and an assist.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 9-1 at home against Highland. Olivia Colson recorded two goals and an assist.

Waterloo begins postseason play at home as it hosts a Class 2A sectional.

The Bulldogs play the winner of Centralia/Carterville on Friday. Other teams in this sectional are Triad, Highland, Charleston, Civic Memorial, Taylorville, Mascoutah, Jerseyville, Mattoon, Mt. Vernon, Marion, Olney and Carbondale.

The Bulldogs lost twice to undefeated Triad this season.

Lexi Stephens has a .750 save percentage in net for Waterloo this spring.

The supersectional takes place in Urbana on June 15.