Lakers clinch regular season title

Pictued, Adrian Martinez of the Valmeyer Lakers watches from the sidelines during a recent home game.

With an emphatic victory on Saturday, the Valmeyer Lakers ensured themselves the top regular season record in the Mon-Clair League for 2023.

Valmeyer (19-3) blasted the Edwardsville Stags to the tune of 20-9. With only two games remaining on the league schedule, no other team can catch the Lakers for the top overall seed entering the playoffs.

The Lakers were bolstered by a nine-run first inning against the Stags, then capped off the contest with a nine-run sixth. The scoring concluded with a home run off the bat of Andrew Whipple.

Jacob Rowold homered twice and drove in five runs for Valmeyer, with teammate Trevor Davis going 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

On Sunday, Valmeyer split a doubleheader against the second place Waterloo Buds. The Lakers won 10-0 and lost 7-5.

Jacob Thompson pitched a five-inning shutout with five strikeouts in the short-game win. Mark Nappier went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and both Kenny Otero and Adrian Martinez collected two hits each to pace the Lakers on offense.

In the loss, Matt Helm homered and Jose Mieses had three hits, but it was just not enough to top the Buds.

The Lakers close out the regular season with a doubleheader this Saturday at Belleville.

Valmeyer’s pitching staff is led by lefty Kenny Otero at 4-0 with a 0.89 ERA in 23 and one-third innings. Thompson is 4-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 30 innings. Davis is 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 30 and two-thirds innings.

On offense, Davis is hitting .435 with 21 runs and 19 RBIs. Otero is hitting .345 with four homers and 15 RBIs. Helm is hitting .300 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

In fewer plate appearances, Martinez is hitting .455 with three home runs and Mieses is hitting .469 with 12 runs.

Waterloo (12-8) closes out its regular season with a Saturday doubleheader at home against Millstadt, followed by a Sunday doubleheader at Edwardsville.

The top pitcher for the Buds this summer has been Aiden Lougeay, who is 4-0 with a 1.89 ERA in just under 30 innings.

Leading the Buds on offense this season has been Preston Wright, who is hitting .528 with nine runs. George Schneider is hitting .364 and leads Waterloo with 19 walks and 18 runs.

The Millstadt Green Machine (11-11) split a doubleheader with the Belleville Rockies this past Sunday, winning 1-0 and losing 11-4.

Kamden Casey pitched a complete game three-hit shutout for Millstadt in the victory, and Brian Lupa had an RBI single.

In the loss, the Rockies scored nine runs in the seventh to break open a close contest. Brayden Knoebel homered for Belleville.

Tony Kossina went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Millstadt.

The top pitchers for the Green Machine this summer include Cal Kossina at 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 21 and one-third innings and Joey Kossina at 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 20 innings.

Offensively, Cal Kossina is hitting .468 with 14 RBIs, Tony Kossina is hitting .423 with 25 runs, Lupa is hitting .419 and Tommy Mohan is hitting .382.

The league playoffs begin Saturday morning, Aug. 5, at Tuffy Mueth Field in Millstadt, with pairings yet to be determined.

All-star game

The Mon-Clair League All-Stars battled the St. Louis Men’s Baseball League All-Stars in an exhibition game last Wednesday night at Saint Louis University.

In 10 innings, the St. Louis All-Stars won 5-2. Lee Cruz – a former Mon-Clair League star – had two doubles, a single and two RBIs – including the game-winner in the 10th – for St. Louis to take home MVP.

Valmeyer’s Otero was named MVP for the Mon-Clair League All-Stars, pitching a scoreless inning while also contributing a single, sacrifice fly and RBI.