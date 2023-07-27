Figure 8 race draws huge crowd

Pictured, from left, are Figure 8 large car division winner Austin Kern with 2023 Monroe County Fair Queen Jada Voelker. Pictured is compact division winner Tony Brellinger.

While the Friday night auto demolition derby remains the main draw at the annual Monroe County Fair, Wednesday’s Figure 8 race places a close second.

One of the largest crowds ever for this event packed the expanded grandstands of the main arena for this year’s Figure 8 action. Counting heats, consolations and features for both compact and large cars, attendees were treated to 13 races in the mud Wednesday night.

When it all wrapped up, Tony Brellinger of Hillsboro, Mo., won first place in the compact division with his orange No. 55b car. He said it was the first time he has won the event in 14 years of competing.

The 14-car compact feature had a scare when one of the racers flipped their car, resulting in a brief delay but no injuries.

In the large car division, Austin Kern of Waterloo took the top trophy with his silver No. 25 entry. There were 10 cars in that feature.

Another scary moment earlier in the night was when the pink No. 53 car driven by Roger Reitz of Renault burst into flames during a compact heat, springing nearby firefighters into action. Fortunately, the driver escaped unscathed.

See more photos from the Figure 8 race by clicking here.