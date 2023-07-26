Piranhas end pool season

Pictured is Waterloo Piranhas head coach Andrea Kuergeleis, who is retiring from her position after guiding the swim team to success the past few years.

While the season didn’t end with a first place showing at the conference meet Saturday, there was plenty to be proud about this summer for the Waterloo Piranhas swim team.

The Piranhas finished as regular season champions in the Kaskaskia Conference, but ran into a tough rival Columbia Hurricanes squad at their home pool during Saturday’s conference swim meet.

In the end, the Hurricanes placed first with a team score of 1,995 at Columbia Bath & Tennis Club. Waterloo placed second at 1,859.

Rounding out the scoring at the conference meet were Greenville at 1,186 and Sparta Country Club at 659.

The conference meet marked the final event for Piranhas coach Andrea Kuergeleis, who is retiring from her duties with the program.

For the season, Piranhas swimmers broke 12 event records in the pool this summer – including six during Saturday’s conference meet.

In the boys ages 8 and under 25 meter backstroke, Everett Darr posted a record time of 22.79 seconds on Saturday, breaking his own record in the event of 23.60 seconds on June 14.

In the boys 8 and under 25 meter fly, Darr set the record at 20.76 seconds on June 24, which eclipsed his earlier record time of 22.71 seconds set June 14.

In the girls ages 11-12 50 meter breaststroke, Reese Davis-Grandcolas set the team mark at 47.24 seconds on Saturday, breaking her own previous record of 47.31 from June 14.

In the girls 11-12 50 yard fly, Davis-Grandcolas set a new record at 35.13 seconds on June 21, topping a 2022 record time of 36.97 seconds set by Kendall Vest.

In the girls 11-12 50 yard fly, Davis-Grandcolas set a record at 35.02 seconds on June 28, topping her previous mark of 35.13 seconds set just one week prior.

In the girls ages 13-14 100 meter backstroke, Kendall Vest set a new record at 1:23.57 on July 5, besting Ryleigh Kernan’s 2013 time of 1:24.51.

In the girls ages 15-plus 100 meter backstroke, Ellie Ahne set a record at 1:22.51 on Saturday, topping Janie Kehrer’s 2015 time of 1:28.84.

In the girls 15-plus 100 meter breaststroke, Peyton Vest set a record at 1:32.02 on June 24, topping her previous record time of 1:32.61 in July 2022.

In the girls 15-plus 100 meter freestyle, Peyton Vest set a record at 1:09.94 on July 12, topping her previous record time of 1:11.96 set June 14.

In the girls 15-plus 100 intermediate, Peyton Vest set a record at 1:19.78 on Saturday, besting her 1:20.17 time from July 5 and original record of 1:20.87 on June 4.

In the girls 15-plus 50 meter fly, Peyton Vest set a record at 33.46 seconds on Saturday, besting her 33.76 time on July 12 and original record of 34 seconds set last year.

In the girls ages 9-10 25 meter backstroke, Claire Wiemerslage set a new record at 20.99 seconds Saturday, topping her time of 21.22 seconds on July 12 and Calla Espenschied’s 2018 time of 21.31 seconds.

In the girls 9-10 25 meter freestyle, Wiemerslage set the record at 16.96 seconds on July 5, topping her previous mark of 17.81 seconds on June 14.

Other top swimmers for the Piranhas this summer included Josh Rolland, Nolan Lutz, Hailey Thorsten, Cameron Shufelt and Eilla Reinhard.