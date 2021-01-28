Lack of available COVID vaccine criticized

Monroe County hosted its second COVID vaccine clinic for members of the public on Thursday at the fairgrounds.

Less than 400 doses were made available for Monroe County residents ages 75 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact. However, registration for this round of vaccines was full almost immediately after the health department announced the clinic Wednesday afternoon.

“We hope to start receiving more doses more regularly from the state,” the Monroe County Health Department posted on its Facebook page. “Please be patient with us we are doing our best with what we have.”

To receive Code Red notifications of future vaccine clinics, click here.

It seems Monroe County will receive a steady allotment of vaccines, but the low total is disturbing for Wagner. He said Monroe County receiving 400 doses a week is “ridiculous” because it has the capacity to give thousands in a day.

“That is where we’re supposed to be staying for quite a while,” he said.

He criticized pharmacies like Walgreens getting doses – arguing they can only vaccine a few dozen people a day – while health departments have been receiving federal funding for almost 20 years to plan for and execute mass vaccination clinics.

Wagner added that 95 percent of the pharmacies offering the COVID vaccine in Illinois are in the northern part of the state. The only Walgreens locations in the metro east currently offering the vaccine are in Fairview Heights and Edwardsville.

“I have sent a question to IDPH about this, but have not gotten a response,” Wagner said.

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) joined other Republicans in issuing a Thursday letter to Gov. JB Pritkzer asking for the administration to answer for failures with the ongoing vaccine rollout.

“Illinois currently ranks 47th in overall vaccine distribution, making our question simple. Why?” Bryant said. “It is unacceptable. The governor needs to stop the blame game and provide real answers as to why Illinoisans do not have access to a vaccine.”

Wagner pointed out many of Illinois’ vaccines have not yet been administered.

Per the IDPH, the state has received over 1.7 million doses but only 773,623 of those have been given.

Only 159,996 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which means just 1.26 percent of the population has gotten both shots.

“I don’t know where they are,” Wagner said of the unused shots. “Wherever they are, they need to give them to me because I can get them in people’s arms.”

There is an up to three-day delay in IDPH reporting on vaccines.

For its part, Monroe County has administered 1,655 doses, fully vaccinating 228 people or .66 percent of the county’s population.

For more on the state’s vaccination plan, including what pharmacies offer the vaccine to eligible residents, click here.

BJC HealthCare has said it will vaccinate Illinois residents at their facilities, one of which is Memorial Hospital in Belleville. They should not go to Missouri for vaccination. For more on that or to register, click here.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Monroe County rose to 76 on Monday after the Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified some deaths over the last several months, per Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

“I have serious concerns about death reporting for COVID,” Wagner said. “For example, one of the deaths was an elderly woman in a nursing home that had recovered from COVID three months prior to death and got tangled in her bed sheets as she stood up and fell. The initial cause of death was brain bleed from a fall and (it was) reclassified as a COVID death.

“I am not sure if we are reporting deaths caused by COVID or people who had or have had COVID at the time of death,” Wagner continued. “Another case was a death that I do not know what it was classified as, but (it was) not COVID, and the body was to be used for science. At that time, the (Saint Louis University) cadaver personnel at the school tested the body and found it to be positive for COVID. The death was then reclassified as a COVID death.”

The five reclassified deaths were of three men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. All but one of the men were residents of a long-term care facility.

Prior to that, the only recent death was announced Friday. The deceased was a man in his 70s not associated with long-term care.

That death was reported the same day the IDPH announced Region 4, which is all metro east counties including Monroe County, moved to Tier 2 resurgence mitigations.

In Tier 2, cultural institutions and gaming parlors are permitted to reopen with safety measures in place, and businesses like fitness centers can have indoor classes with limited group sizes. Sports classified as low-risk may also resume with safety precautions.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 7.5 percent on Jan. 24. The region has 18 percent of its ICU beds available.

With its low hospital capacity, the metro east was one of only two regions in the state that remained at the strictest tier of mitigations.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced that nine of the state’s regions met the metrics needed to have limitations loosened after the state secured contracts to bring more health care workers to the state.

Regions 1-3 and 5-6 are in Phase 4, while Regions 7-11 are in Tier 1 mitigations.

Under the new rules, indoor dining is allowed at a limited 25 percent capacity, indoor tables cannot exceed four people, reservations are required and establishments must be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Tier 1 mitigations.

In Tier 2 mitigations, test positivity rates must remain below 12 percent for three consecutive days, staffed hospital and ICU beds must reach 20 percent or higher for three consecutive days and there must be a sustained decline in COVID-19 patients in the hospital for seven out of 10 days for a region to move to a less restrictive phase.

Several regions moved rapidly through the tiers, but Wagner said he does not expect that to happen here.

“Our hospitalizations are not dropping as fast as the cases are,” he explained. “That’s maybe partly due to elective surgeries. Hospitals are a business, and they make money by having their beds full.”

Wagner also noted that hospitalizations, which typically lag behind cases when cases rise, may also take some time to fall now that cases throughout the state and region are decreasing.

The county’s case total since the pandemic began is 3,769. There are 289 active cases in Monroe County, including 33 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The county has added 160 cases since Jan. 20.

The county added 13 cases Thursday and 10 cases Wednesday.

Wagner said it appears Monroe County will continue to see that lower level of cases.

“It looks like we’re holding there,” he said.

Free mobile COVID testing will take place Feb. 2, Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 at the Monroe County Annex, located at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,922 cases (19,728 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,424 cases (8,989 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 145 cases (776 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 8.7 percent as of Jan. 24.

In St. Clair County, there have been 25,591 total positive tests and 406 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 249,218 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 3,851 confirmed cases, 75 of which are active. Seventy-six people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,112,181 cases of coronavirus and 18,964 deaths.

There are 2,931 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 591 people in ICU beds and 300 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 454,573 confirmed cases and 6,725 deaths. That includes 70,126 cases in St. Louis County and 18,167 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 25.6 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 429,312 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 100.9 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.1 million COVID-19-related deaths.