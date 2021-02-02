Fire damages duplex near Dupo

The Dupo, Prairie du Pont, Cahokia and Columbia fire departments responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to a fire in the attic area of a duplex at 2333 Old Route 3 between Columbia and Dupo.

The fire caused damage to both units of the duplex.

“After a quick knock down, crews opened ceilings in both units to check for extension and a ventilation hole was cut in the roof of the building,” Dupo Fire Department Capt. Monte Miller said.

Two families were displaced by the fire, one of which was assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.