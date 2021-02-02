Home invasion in Waterloo

Lucas Hays

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested Lucas M. Hays, 24, of Waterloo, following a Saturday home invasion.

Court information alleges that Hays entered a dwelling place at 7889 Buck Run Drive, located off HH Road in Waterloo, having reason to know that one or more persons were present, and caused injury to a male victim by attacking him.

Hays posted bond, which was 10 percent of $75,000, and was released from jail with a March 4 court date.

Home invasion causing bodily harm is a Class X felony.