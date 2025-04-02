KRPD board sees reshuffling

The 10th largest inland port district in the country just underwent a massive board changeover courtesy of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Kaskaskia Regional Port District, with boundaries that include Monroe and Randolph counties and the southern half of St. Clair County, owns several facilities and partners with operators who lease, facilitate development and operate within these facilities.

Headquartered in Red Bud, the KRPD was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1965 and is governed by a 15-member board appointed by the governor that is focused on economic development and wealth creation.

Five KRPD board members – George Obernagel (chairman) and Rodney Linker from Monroe County, Clem Esker and Rich Guebert from Randolph County, and Donna Reifschneider from St. Clair County – were issued notices of non-renewal Friday by Pritzker.

Also on Friday, Pritzker announced the appointments or re-appointments of nine to the KRPD board.

Those re-appointed were Ronald Kaempfe of Monroe County, Robert Myerscough of Randolph County and Mark Chatham of St. Clair County.

New appointees to the KRPD board were Amanda Chase, Chris Herrmann, Karen Stallman, Donna Richter, Christopher Kattenbraker and Joseph Luechtefeld.

For more information on the KRPD, visit kaskaskiaport.com.