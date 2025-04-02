KRPD board sees reshuffling

Republic-Times- April 2, 2025

The 10th largest inland port district in the country just underwent a massive board changeover courtesy of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Kaskaskia Regional Port District, with boundaries that include Monroe and Randolph counties and the southern half of St. Clair County, owns several facilities and partners with operators who lease, facilitate development and operate within these facilities.

Headquartered in Red Bud, the KRPD was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1965 and is governed by a 15-member board appointed by the governor that is focused on economic development and wealth creation.

Five KRPD board members – George Obernagel (chairman) and Rodney Linker from Monroe County, Clem Esker and Rich Guebert from Randolph County, and Donna Reifschneider from St. Clair County – were issued notices of non-renewal Friday by Pritzker.

Also on Friday, Pritzker announced the appointments or re-appointments of nine to the KRPD board.  

Those re-appointed were Ronald Kaempfe of Monroe County, Robert Myerscough of Randolph County and Mark Chatham of St. Clair County. 

New appointees to the KRPD board were Amanda Chase, Chris Herrmann, Karen Stallman, Donna Richter, Christopher Kattenbraker and Joseph Luechtefeld.

For more information on the KRPD, visit kaskaskiaport.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

The results are in…

April 2, 2025

Waving goodbye to Wightman’s

April 2, 2025

Health funding fallout

April 2, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web