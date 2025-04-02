Chamber acquires Explore Waterloo 

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce announced that as of January, it has officially acquired the Explore Waterloo group.

“Explore Waterloo has long been a cornerstone of community engagement, organizing events that draw residents and visitors alike to experience our community’s charm and vibrancy. However, in recent months, the group faced challenges finding someone to take the reins and continue leading its impactful efforts. Rather than see these events and their positive contributions fade away, we felt it was essential to step in and ensure their continuation under the Chamber’s stewardship,” Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris Herrmann stated in an email to members.

By bringing Explore Waterloo under the Chamber umbrella, the aim is to preserve and expand community events, provide unified leadership and strengthen collaboration.

“We are committed to honoring Explore Waterloo’s legacy while infusing new energy and ideas into its mission,” Herrmann said.

Remaining events hosted by Explore Waterloo that the Chamber will honor in 2025 include “Spring Shop & Stroll” on April 12, “Black Friday/Christmas in July” on July 18-19, “Night at the Museum” on Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10, Historical Architectural Tour on Sept. 13, “Explore Waterloo Day – Fall Edition” on Sept. 13, “Witches Night Out” on Oct. 16, and the “Christmas Walk” from Nov. 23-30,

For more information on the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, call 618-939-5300 or visit enjoywaterloo.com.