Krebels celebrate 55 years

Kenneth and Linda (nee Meyer) Krebel recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. The couple was married June 10, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher. They have two daughters: Michelle (Greg) Graff of Chesterfield, Mo., and Jennifer Jones (Jack Gillespie) of Belleville. They were blessed with three grandchildren: Arthur, Everett and Hope. They celbrated with cake and music by Alan Brandt at the Waterloo Senior Center. They celebrated dinner with family at Joe Baccardi’s Ristorante in Columbia.