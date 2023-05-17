Junior high tracksters shine at state

Charlie Funk

Several local track and field athletes performed well at Saturday’s Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state meets in DuQuoin and Carterville.

At the SIJHSAA Class S state meet in DuQuoin, the Immaculate Conception School boys track squad placed 13th overall and the girls placed 23rd.

For the ICS boys, Lucas Sheehan placed second at state in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:01.25 and third in the 800 meter run at 2:17.64.

For the ICS girls, Regan Kenner placed second at state in the high jump and eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.87 seconds.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School also had tracksters competing at this meet.

For the SPPCS boys, Oscar Gedris placed sixth in the discus.

For the SPPCS girls, Elly Goeddel placed 10th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.97 seconds.

At the SIJHSAA Class L state meet in Carterville, the Waterloo Junior High School girls track team placed sixth overall and the boys placed 12th.

Top showings for the WJHS girls included Charlie Funk, who placed second in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:33.25 and fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:35.70.

Lydia Huffman placed fifth in the 1,600 meter run for WJHS with a time of 5:48.83.

Emily Vogt placed eighth in the 800 meter run for WJHS with a time of 2:38.69.

Karigan Littlejohn placed fourth in the pole vault, the 4×200 relay team of Lily Starek-Reagan Wilhelm-Bella Rieken-Sophie Brewer placed fifth, and the 4×100 relay team of Rieken-Kadence Lance-Cadence Zlatic-Nichole Gum placed sixth.

Top showings for the WJHS boys included Hudson Maddox, who placed fifth with a time of 4:57.99 in the 1,600 meter run.

Luke Smith placed fifth for WJHS in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:14.31.

Clayton Westfall placed fifth for WJHS in the shot put, and the 4×400 relay team of Tyler Devilder-Jack Huebner-Aiden McFadden-Jay Rader placed fifth.

Dupo’s Braxton Barnett placed second in the discus at state.