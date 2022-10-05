Junior high ball teams make state

Four local junior high school teams were in action Saturday in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association baseball and softball state tournaments.
At the SIJHSAA Class L baseball tournament, Millstadt Consolidated Schools won 7-2 over Carterville on Saturday and played Fulton on Tuesday afternoon, falling 5-2.
Millstadt (14-4) advanced to the state tourney courtesy of a regional championship victory over Waterloo Junior High School.
At the SIJHSAA Class M baseball tournament, the co-op team of St. James in Millstadt and Immaculate Conception in Columbia won 17-0 over Marissa on Saturday and played Smithton on Tuesday afternoon.
St. James-ICS (12-5) defeated the co-op of St. Boniface-St. Mary’s of Edwardsville to win a regional title and advance to state.
At the SIJHSAA Class L softball tournament, Waterloo Junior High School ended its season with a 5-2 loss to Carterville on Saturday.
WJHS (13-9) defeated Millstadt to win a regional title and advance to state.
At the SIJHSAA Class S softball tournament, the co-op team of St. John the Baptist Catholic of Red Bud and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic of Waterloo won 3-1 over Elverado and played Okawville on Tuesday afternoon.
St. John-SPPCS defeated St. Boniface of Edwardsville to win a regional title and advance to state.
With wins on Tuesday, the local squads would compete in the championship games set for Thursday. A loss would put them in the third place games, also set for Thursday.
To view the SIJHSAA state tourney brackets, go to sijhsaa.com.