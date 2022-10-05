Junior high ball teams make state

Four local junior high school teams were in action Saturday in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association baseball and softball state tournaments.

At the SIJHSAA Class L baseball tournament, Millstadt Consolidated Schools won 7-2 over Carterville on Saturday and played Fulton on Tuesday afternoon, falling 5-2.

Pictured is the Millstadt Consolidated Schools junior high baseball team which is playing in the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament, front row, from left, Noah Thomason, Kaedon Lane, AJ Fultz, Lucas Womack, Wyatt Hack, Wyatt Dahm, Max Feazel and Blake Coppernoll; back row: Coach Jake Toenjes, Coach Rob Beatty, Adam Sangiolo, Caleb Kilian, Carter Jones, Jack Harris, Caiden Capell, Brady Todd, JT Milton and Coach Ryan Mentzer.

Millstadt (14-4) advanced to the state tourney courtesy of a regional championship victory over Waterloo Junior High School.

At the SIJHSAA Class M baseball tournament, the co-op team of St. James in Millstadt and Immaculate Conception in Columbia won 17-0 over Marissa on Saturday and played Smithton on Tuesday afternoon.

Pictured is the co-op junior high baseball team consisting of students from St. James Catholic School in Millstadt and Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, which is playing in the SIJHSAA Class M state tournament, front row, from left, Gus Schmidt, Colton Ferrara, Alec Underwood, Cayden McNease and Steven Schaefer; back row: Coach Tim Underwood, Coach Chris Ferrara, Garret Patton, Chase Bernasco (Team Manager), Nick Wahle, Sean Frederick, Will Schmoll, Carson Timmons, Coach Brian Dill, Easton Dill and Coach Kit Timmons.

St. James-ICS (12-5) defeated the co-op of St. Boniface-St. Mary’s of Edwardsville to win a regional title and advance to state.

At the SIJHSAA Class L softball tournament, Waterloo Junior High School ended its season with a 5-2 loss to Carterville on Saturday.

Pictured is the Waterloo Junior High School softball team which competed Saturday in the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament, front row, from left, Maddie Craft, Maggie Blair, Claire Parker, Makayla Gummersheimer, Bella Hicks, Brooklyn Truman and Paige Lindhorst; back row: Coach Meyer, Sam Crossen, Bella Rieken, Reagan Wilhelm, Jensyn Collmeyer, Aleah Nichols, Ava Brown, Kaylee Stein and Coach Lindsay.

WJHS (13-9) defeated Millstadt to win a regional title and advance to state.

At the SIJHSAA Class S softball tournament, the co-op team of St. John the Baptist Catholic of Red Bud and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic of Waterloo won 3-1 over Elverado and played Okawville on Tuesday afternoon.

Pictured are Maren Wilkens, Claire Schuchardt and Kylie Edwin of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo, who play on a co-op junior high softball team with members from St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Red Bud which is playing in the SIJHSAA Class S tournament in Coulterville.

St. John-SPPCS defeated St. Boniface of Edwardsville to win a regional title and advance to state.

With wins on Tuesday, the local squads would compete in the championship games set for Thursday. A loss would put them in the third place games, also set for Thursday.

To view the SIJHSAA state tourney brackets, go to sijhsaa.com.