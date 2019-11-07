Judge Doyle to retire

Judge Dennis Doyle

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Doyle is set to retire next year.

Doyle, a Democrat, confirmed that his retirement date is Dec. 6, 2020 after Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson announced Doyle’s retirement on Wednesday.

“I’m 65 and it comes at the end of my term, so I thought that would be a good time to leave,” Doyle, who has served in the role since 2001, told the Republic-Times.

A new judge will be elected to fill Doyle’s position next year. Read next week’s Republic-Times newspaper for more information.

