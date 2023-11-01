Journey continues for Pirates

The Valmeyer volleyball team is seeking the program’s fourth sectional title this Wednesday night in Nokomis. With a win, the Pirates would play at the Okawville Supersectional on Friday.

The Valmeyer High School volleyball squad and its fans have logged many miles over the past week, but so far the drives have been worth it.

The Pirates hope to continue making journeys until they reach the promised land, which is the state tournament Nov. 10-11 in Normal.

Valmeyer outlasted Nokomis at the Class 1A Nokomis Sectional on Monday, winning 26-24, 24-26, 25-23.

Brooke Miller – who leads the entire St. Louis area at 5.46 kills and 1.98 blocks per game this season – had 19 kills and four blocks. Kierstin Miller added 14 kills, four blocks and nine assists for the Pirates.

Valmeyer (35-3) and its 19-match winning streak takes on Effingham St. Anthony in the Nokomis Sectional final on Wednesday night for a berth in Friday’s Okawville Supersectional.

A win on Wednesday would be Valmeyer’s fourth sectional title in volleyball and first since 2015.

Okawville would be the closest gym Valmeyer has played in this entire postseason.

The Pirates, led by head coach Karla Bivins, had to battle another home team in the regional final on Thursday, winning 25-20, 26-24 over Carrollton at the Carrollton Regional.

Brooke Miller recorded 12 kills and three blocks. Kierstin Miller added 11 points, 11 kills, three blocks and six assists.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer opened its postseason with a 25-10, 25-9 win over Maryville Christian, getting 15 points, nine kills and seven assists from Kierstin Miller.

A trip to the state tournament would be Valmeyer’s second ever in the sport – the last being in 2012 when the Pirates placed fourth.

In addition to seniors Brooke and Kierstin Miller, key players for the Pirates include seniors Mia McSchooler and Hannah Gideon and junior Violet Krekel.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault (20-18) ended its season Thursday with a 26-24, 25-17 loss to a tough Hardin-Calhoun squad in the Dupo Regional final.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 25-22, 26-28, 25-21 over new Catholic rival Father McGivney.

Playing their final matches for the Hawks were seniors Lucy Range – one of the top players in the state – Kate Kreps, Avery Gilpin and Elisabeth Schaefer.

Columbia (27-7) ended its season with a 25-12, 25-17 loss to perennial volleyball powerhouse Mater Dei in the Class 2A Nashville Regional final on Thursday.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles won 25-19, 25-18 over Nashville. Claire Sandstrom had 13 kills and three blocks for Columbia. Ava Mathews contributed 11 kills and four blocks.

With Thursday’s loss, Columbia said goodbye to seniors Addison Walton – one of the state’s top players – Abigail Kurich, Brynna Kohlenberger and Megan Fredenberg.