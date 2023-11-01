Local runners make state

Oscar Hoerr

Several local high school cross country runners qualified for this weekend’s IHSA state meet in Peoria by virtue of strong showings Saturday at sectional meets.

At the Class 1A Benton Sectional, Valmeyer’s Oscar Hoerr ran a time of 16:36.20 on the 2.92-mile course to place 31st overall and advance to state.

At the Class 2A Jacksonville Sectional, the Waterloo High School girls team placed third behind Chatham Glenwood and Mt. Zion to qualify for state as a team.

The Bulldogs were led by junior Cameron Crump in sixth place at 17:19.20 and senior Danielle Mudd in 11th place at 17:33.60 on the 2.9-mile course. They were followed by senior Angelynn Kanyuck in 21st (17:50), junior Ava Rau in 49th (18:57), sophomore Calla Espenschied in 58th (19:21), junior Emily Lepp in 59th (19:22) and junior Kamryn Rader in 60th place (19:23).

In the boys race at Jacksonville, Waterloo’s Austin Corey placed 16th at 14:59.10 and Kyle Kern placed 17th at 14:59.80 to also qualify for state.

The IHSA state meet takes place at Detweiller Park in Peoria, where the WHS girls team will try to improve upon last year’s 13th place showing.