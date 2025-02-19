January crash results in lawsuit

Republic-Times- February 19, 2025

Jerry McCauley of Red Bud has sued a local trucking company and one of its employees for injuries sustained while involved in a Jan. 14 crash south of Waterloo.

Court documents allege that Jim Notter of Red Bud, while engaged in employment with Superior Express, Inc., of Waterloo, struck McCauley with a 2005 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The document states Notter was traveling southbound on Route 3 south of Waterloo the morning of Jan. 14.

Notter then turned onto Old State Route 3 to avoid debris from another motor vehicle collision which had happened earlier.

At the time, McCauley was positioned between his own vehicle and Notter’s vehicle as a pedestrian when he was struck.

McCauley alleges negligence and negligent supervision against Superior Express as a company and negligence against Notter individually.

McCauly is seeking in excess of $50,000 in each count for medical costs and physical and mental injury.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Structure fire near Modoc

February 20, 2025

Fallen officer returns home

February 19, 2025

Persistence pays for AT&T tower

February 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web