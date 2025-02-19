January crash results in lawsuit

Jerry McCauley of Red Bud has sued a local trucking company and one of its employees for injuries sustained while involved in a Jan. 14 crash south of Waterloo.

Court documents allege that Jim Notter of Red Bud, while engaged in employment with Superior Express, Inc., of Waterloo, struck McCauley with a 2005 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The document states Notter was traveling southbound on Route 3 south of Waterloo the morning of Jan. 14.

Notter then turned onto Old State Route 3 to avoid debris from another motor vehicle collision which had happened earlier.

At the time, McCauley was positioned between his own vehicle and Notter’s vehicle as a pedestrian when he was struck.

McCauley alleges negligence and negligent supervision against Superior Express as a company and negligence against Notter individually.

McCauly is seeking in excess of $50,000 in each count for medical costs and physical and mental injury.