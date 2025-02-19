Drug delivery arrest in county

Republic-Times- February 19, 2025
Charles Dickerson Jr.

Circuit Court with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of armed violence.

Court records allege that on Feb. 11, Dickerson was in possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. He was also in possession of a shotgun at the time. 

The charging document further alleges Dickerson attempted to deliver less than 15 grams of cocaine in Monroe County on Oct. 24, 2024.

Armed violence is a non-probational Class X felony punishable by 15-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a term of three years mandatory supervised release. Unlawful delivery of a controlled substance is a Class 1 felony.

Dickerson remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said this arrest came about as part of an investigation in conjunction with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, with a search warrant issued Feb. 11 at 4375 JJ Road. 

MEGSI agents located and seized a large quantity of illegal narcotics, along with multiple firearms, at that location, the MCSD said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Structure fire near Modoc

February 20, 2025

Fallen officer returns home

February 19, 2025

Persistence pays for AT&T tower

February 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web