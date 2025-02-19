Drug delivery arrest in county

Charles Dickerson Jr.

Circuit Court with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of armed violence.

Court records allege that on Feb. 11, Dickerson was in possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. He was also in possession of a shotgun at the time.

The charging document further alleges Dickerson attempted to deliver less than 15 grams of cocaine in Monroe County on Oct. 24, 2024.

Armed violence is a non-probational Class X felony punishable by 15-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a term of three years mandatory supervised release. Unlawful delivery of a controlled substance is a Class 1 felony.

Dickerson remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said this arrest came about as part of an investigation in conjunction with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, with a search warrant issued Feb. 11 at 4375 JJ Road.

MEGSI agents located and seized a large quantity of illegal narcotics, along with multiple firearms, at that location, the MCSD said.