Injury crash on Route 158 near Millstadt

Emergency personnel responded about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle head-on crash with injuries on Route 158 at Roenicke Road near Millstadt.

That portion of roadway was closed temporarily as emergency responders tended to those involved in the collision.

Responding agencies included Millstadt fire and EMS, Columbia fire and EMS, Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

ISP said at least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

