Burglary charges in Columbia 

From left, Christopher Furr, Celeste Brenning and Floyd Robinson are accused of felony charges.

Three people are facing felony charges in connection with a burglary last week in Columbia.

Christopher Furr, 34, of Columbia, Celeste Brenning, 28, of Coulterville, and Floyd Robinson, 66, of East St. Louis, were arrested by the Columbia Police Department and taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

Their arrests are the result of an investigation following a burglary last Monday morning in the 200 block of West Olympia Street that resulted in the theft of a four-wheeler and power washer.

Columbia police officers and detectives worked with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force on the case. Both the four-wheeler and power washer were recovered by police and will be returned to the owner.

“I would like to commend everyone who assisted with this investigation to include witnesses, Columbia police officers, detectives and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force – including Columbia Officer Andrew Potter, who is assigned to the task force,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Police encourage anyone who observes suspicious activity in their neighborhood to alert law enforcement immediately.