Route 158 crash near Millstadt results in fatality

Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, to a three-vehicle head-on crash with injuries on Route 158 near Roenicke Road near Millstadt. A local woman involved in the crash died later at a St. Louis County hospital.

That portion of roadway was closed temporarily as emergency responders tended to all those involved in the collision. Responding agencies included Millstadt fire and EMS, Columbia fire and EMS, Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The ISP said a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Jesse Griffin, 21, of Columbia, struck the rear of a gray 2019 Honda CRV driven by Arleen Nolte, 82, of Millstadt, which was slowed in traffic as both vehicles were traveling westbound.

That collision resulted in Nolte’s vehicle being pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic and striking the driver’s side of a white 2019 BMW 4 Series driven by Julie Rodemich, 53, of Columbia, which was traveling east on Route 158. The BMW then went off the road into an embankment.

ISP had initially said all three vehicles were traveling west on Route 158.

Griffin, who reported no injuries on scene, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Nolte and Rodemich were both transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of injuries classified as life-threatening by ISP.

Nolte passed away at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County on Oct. 21.