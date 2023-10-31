House fire south of Waterloo

Republic-Times- October 31, 2023

Multiple area departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning just south of Waterloo.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Waterloo Fire Department was called to a report of a basement filling with smoke in the 6100 block of State Route 3 between Kaskaskia Road and Sportsman Road. All occupants of the residence exited the home safely.

Soon after, flames were reported inside the structure. Eventually, the fire crept through the walls of the first and second floors of the residence – which is on a long private drive off the highway. More firefighter manpower was requested at about 7:45 a.m. in continued efforts to battle the fire.

Assisting Waterloo on scene were the Columbia, Red Bud, Maeystown and Hecker fire departments in addition to Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 8:20 a.m. Most of the mutual aid departments were clearing the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Per county records, the listed owners of the residence are Patrick and Nicole Jaranowski.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

