Emergency personnel responded about 12:35 p.m. Saturday two a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 159 just south of LL Road near Red Bud.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bud Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and MedStar Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Initial reports were that a 23-year-old male driver was injured, as was a 76-year-old female. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.