Arrest in Columbia liquor store theft

Monica Richards

Police have made an arrest in the July 29 theft of more than $300 in alcohol products from Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

On Thursday, Columbia police arrested Monica Richards, 51, of Cahokia, for retail theft from Red Roof. Police are still attempting to identify a male suspect in connection with the case.

“I would like to thank CPD detectives and Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer for their hard work and prompt dedication to this case,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Police said shortly before 9:10 p.m. July 29, three large bottles of Patrón and a bottle of Rémy Martin were stolen from the store. The bottles of Patrón were valued at $90 each and the bottle of Rémy Martin was valued at $60.

Police said the suspects were a Black male and a Black female. They were last seen driving a maroon minivan with a white hood and white bumper.

These suspects were also seen in the area on other occasions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.