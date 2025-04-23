Immigration arrest in Monroe County

A federal grand jury last week charged nine illegal aliens with immigration-related offenses in multiple Illinois counties over the past two months – including one in Monroe County.

The cases are part of “Operation Take Back America,” a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice against illegal immigration.

Josue Lopez-Serrano, 35, a Mexican national, was charged with one count of illegal re-entry after deportation in Monroe County.

In addition, one Ecuadorian national and three Mexican nationals were charged with similar offenses in St. Clair County.

Per Monroe County Circuit Court records, Serrano, then of Columbia, was charged less than two years ago with aggravated battery (public place) and aggravated assault (deadly weapon) in connection with a June 6, 2023, incident during which he allegedly “displayed a knife” and punched a victim in the face several times at Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 835 N. Market Street, Waterloo.