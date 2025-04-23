Kettler is Gold Award Girl Scout

Norah Kettler

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulated Norah Kettler of Waterloo for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout – a designation she earned by planning and hosting a summer day camp.

Kettler wanted to show her appreciation for the Girl Scout volunteers in her area by taking on the responsibility of running their annual day camp. She’d attended the camp for years, and recognized how much hard work it takes and how valuable an experience it is for girls. She wanted to continue the tradition and help inspire the next generation to get outside, have electronics-free fun, and strengthen their friendships.

Kettler worked extensively with the service unit day camp committee to create a plan and schedule for camp. She decided to host an animal-themed camp, where campers could get to know more about different creatures. She then met with city officials to get the necessary permissions for her planned activities, as well as vendors and program collaborators.

That June, she hosted the camp complete with farm animals, rehabilitating birds, puppies, police dogs, and reptiles as guests. She also helped introduce campers to fun activities that didn’t involve electronics, such as fishing and Frisbee golf.

Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they are leaders. The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9–12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges.

Since the highest award was established in 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change.

“I learned that no matter what age you are or what your personality is like, you can still do big things,” Kettler said. “When I was younger, I was a very introverted and quiet kid. This experience has taught me how to lead a group and use my voice.”

Norah is the daughter of Cara Kettler. She is a junior at Waterloo High School, with plans to graduate in 2026 and attend college. She is a Trifecta Girl Scout who has earned the Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards.

For more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.