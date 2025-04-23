New Athens mayor says farewell

Joe Behnken

Below is the farewell address of New Athens Mayor Joe Behnken, as Steven Newbold will assume that position on May 1.

As I prepare to step down as your mayor, I want to reflect on our journey together and share the accomplishments we’ve achieved as a community, along with some challenges that remain ahead for my successor.

When I took office, our marina had not collected rent from the renter for several years, leading to a complicated legal situation.

I’m proud to announce that we successfully resolved this with a $50,000 court ruling in our favor and reached a settlement on a $750,000 lawsuit that the renter had filed against the village – ultimately settling for $200,000. Additionally, we invested $30,000 to repair the vandalized electrical system, restoring functionality for future users. It is crucial for the next mayor to prioritize the ongoing maintenance and further development of our marina and campground, fostering a vibrant community space.

Our village faced significant infrastructure challenges, including deteriorated streets and outdated utilities. Thanks to a collaborative effort, we secured a $515,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and an additional $424,400 grant from IDOT to resurface Spotsylvania Street.

By navigating delays and inflationary pressures, we were able to move our IDOT funding forward, ensuring road repairs commence in mid-2024. I encourage the next mayor to continue pursuing infrastructure upgrades and to keep our streets safe and accessible for everyone.

Our ambulance service was a substantial financial burden, losing over $180,000 per year and had to be closed. We recruited Med-Star Ambulance, furnished them our ambulance facility and they are now professionally serving the community.

Our sidewalks, primarily constructed during the WPA era, require urgent attention. During my term, we initiated conversations about repair and modernization, but this task remains incomplete. I urge the next administration to prioritize sidewalk maintenance to ensure safe passage for pedestrians – particularly our children and elderly residents.

When I began my term, our financial management needed overhaul. We’ve transitioned to a clearer financial structure, departing from a single ledger system to separate accounts for greater transparency. However, there is still work to be done in establishing a robust budget process. The next mayor should focus on crafting a comprehensive budget that aligns with our community goals.

Our public works equipment, including police vehicles and essential machinery, were out of date and in dire need of replacement. I appreciate the support of the Board of Trustees for addressing some of these needs, but further prioritization of modern equipment is essential for efficient service delivery.

As I depart, I am filled with gratitude for the support and trust you have placed in me. It has been a privilege to serve as your mayor. There are challenges ahead, and I hopefully pass the baton to a new leader who will continue the progress we’ve made.

Together, let us foster a vibrant, safe, and thriving New Athens.

Thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve you.