The University of Illinois volleyball team announced that one of its spring matches will be played at Valmeyer High School.

The game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the VHS gym against Lindenwood University.

More information about the event will be made available soon at facebook.com/ValmeyerVolleyball.

The Fighting Illini volleyball squad, which competes in the Big Ten Conference, finished with a record of 15-15 last season.