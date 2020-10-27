IDPH winter sports safety guidelines put hoops on hold

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced guidance for winter youth and recreational sports on Tuesday.

The updated guidance, which comes the day before an Illinois High School Association Board special board meeting on winter sports, moves basketball to the high risk category due to the close contact of players and indoor play.

High risk sports should only have no-contact practices and training, the IDPH advises.

“The science, as we know it right now, applies in all situations,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “The more people you are in contact with, the longer you are together, and the closer you are together, the greater your risk of getting COVID-19. Being face to face with another person for a basketball or football game puts players at higher risk of getting and spreading the virus. Right now, cases across Illinois and the country are increasing.”

Wrestling and hockey are also categorized as high risk, while cheer and dance are only categorized as lower risk if masking and distancing are enforced.

Other low risks sports, which can have intra-conference, intra-EMS region or intra-league play and state or league championship games, are bowling, gymnastics, swimming and diving.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said. “As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing – like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier – but we really are all in this together.”

The IHSA said it was notified just 15 minutes before the announcement of the guidance change.

“We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “Despite that setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level. We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on October 28 as scheduled, where our board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”

The IHSA had previously indicated winter sports may have proceeded more like in normal years.

“We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled,” Anderson previously said. “We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans and supportive data we have provided them. We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by Oct. 26. We will then reconvene to officially vote and announce that information shortly thereafter.”