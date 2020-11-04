Cross country runners go out in style

Pictured are Waterloo High School girls cross country runners, from left, Ali Kloeppel, Danielle Mudd, Emma Rick and Chloe Aubuschon during a meet earlier this season.

With no IHSA state meet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s sectional competition marked the end of the high school cross country season.

Several local runners went out in style, most notably the Waterloo High School girls team.

In a typical season, the top seven teams in the sectional qualify for state.

The WHS girls placed sixth, ending the season as state qualifiers.

“Despite soggy conditions, they ran really well,” WHS head coach Larry Huffman said.

The Class 2A Olney Sectional featured 15 teams.

Waterloo freshman Angelynn Kanyuck placed third overall with a time of 19:04.37, followed by teammate Danielle Mudd in 10th at 19:34.

Ali Kloeppel (52nd place), Emma Rick (65th) and Chloe Aubuschon (66th) rounded out Waterloo’s top five.

“These girls have been working really hard since July, and they capped off the season with a great last race,” Huffman said.

Columbia’s Madison Missey placed 25th at 20:13.61 and Columbia’s Izzy Barker placed 81st at 21:55.40.

In the boys race at Olney, Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz placed 16th overall at 16:31.67.

“Had there been a state meet, he would’ve also qualified for state as an individual,” Huffman said.

Columbia’s Thomas Crossley also ran well at the sectional, placing 20th with a time of 16:37.89.

At the Class 1A Althoff Sectional, Gibault senior Brooke Biffar ended her cross country career in style.

Biffar, who qualified for state as a freshman and sophomore, placed 35th of 116 runners on Saturday. She did not run cross country as a junior.

In the boys race at Althoff, Gibault’s Jackson Goedeke placed 50th of 109 runners.