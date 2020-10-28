IHSA presses on with basketball despite IDPH recommendations

The Illinois High School Association voted Wednesday to allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices Nov. 16 and games starting Nov. 30. As part of its COVID-19 mitigation plan, all players, coaches and officials must wear masks during play.

The vote came during the IHSA special board meeting on winter youth and recreational sports just a day after Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced basketball would be moved to the high-risk category due to the close contact of players and indoor play.

The IHSA said its board “has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally.”

Wrestling and hockey are also categorized as high risk by the IDPH, while cheer and dance are only categorized as lower risk if masking and distancing are enforced.

Other low risk sports, which can have intra-conference, intra-EMS region or intra-league play and state or league championship games, are bowling, gymnastics, swimming and diving.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said. “As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing – like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier – but we really are all in this together.”

“The science, as we know it right now, applies in all situations,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “The more people you are in contact with, the longer you are together, and the closer you are together, the greater your risk of getting COVID-19. Being face to face with another person for a basketball or football game puts players at higher risk of getting and spreading the virus. Right now, cases across Illinois and the country are increasing.”

The IHSA said it was notified just 15 minutes before the announcement of the guidance change.

“We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said Tuesday.

The IHSA had previously indicated winter sports may have proceeded more like in normal years.

On Wednesday, the IHSA Board voted to move wrestling from the winter season to summer, which will run April 19 to June 26.

It also decided to follow guidance issues by the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee in allowing boys and girls hoops to play this winter.



“Boys and girls basketball teams will follow team limitations allowing a maximum of 31 games,” the IHSA said. “It will become a local school decision to determine if a school will allow their basketball teams to participate following the guidelines developed by the SMAC.”



“Students can be better protected in the high school setting,” the IHSA continued, “and the board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture.”



The IHSA Board will review spectator and group gatherings for all winter sports at a future meeting in November.

